ICICI Bank partners BUSY for banking solutions





Under this partnership, ICICI Bank's current account holders can now connect their bank account to their BUSY Accounting Software. This integration will allow BUSY users to reconcile their bank statements automatically, do accounting, fetch bank details, make payments, etc., directly from the Software. Furthermore, users who do not have an ICICI Bank Current Account can apply for a new one from BUSY Software itself.

The integration will help BUSY users gain better accessibility in managing their banking, improving their business efficiencies from BUSY.