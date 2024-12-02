ICICI Bank onboards 70 companies on digital platform

The platform helps corporates to undertake instant payments and collections to/from their channel partners. ‘CorpConnect’ also offers instant and collateral free digital channel financing solutions such as dealer finance for distributors and vendor finance/ reverse factoring for suppliers.

Through ‘CorpConnet’, companies can directly integrate with the bank’s systems and embed the banking solutions such as channel financing, vendor bill/ invoice discounting, payable finance and factoring within their ERP systems. This can be done either with API integration with the bank or with host-to-host SFTP (Secure File Transfer Protocol) solution.