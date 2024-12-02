ICICI Bank offers voice banking services via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant





To get the benefit of the voice banking offering, customers need to download the Alexa/Google Assistant and link their ICICI Bank account through a two factor authentication process. They can then speak out their query to Alexa/Google Assistant enabled devices to check their savings account balance and credit card details including due date, due amount and last five transactions. For example, the customer can ask ‘Alexa, what is my account balance?’ and the bank sends the information via an SMS to the customer’s mobile number registered with the bank.

Additionally, they can ask queries related to the products and services of ICICI Bank, which ‘iPal’ will read out aloud through the Alexa/Google Assistant enabled devices.

The launch of voice banking facility comes short after the digital initiatives undertaken by ICICI Bank, chat based banking services on WhatsApp and ‘ICICIStack’, a set of digital banking and APIs (Application Programme Interface). ‘ICICIStack’ offers nearly 500 services that cover a lot of the banking requirements of customers such as digital account opening, loan solutions, payment solutions, investments, and care solutions.