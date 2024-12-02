ICICI Bank launches WhatsApp banking service





Using the service on WhatsApp, retail customers can check their savings account balance, last three transactions, credit card limit, get details of pre-approved instant loan offers and block/unblock credit and debit card in a secure manner with encryption for all messages. Additionally, they can also get details of the nearest three ICICI Bank ATMs and branches in their vicinity.

Any ICICI Bank savings account customer who is on WhatsApp can access the service. Also, customers carrying only a credit card of the Bank can use this service to ‘Block/Unblock’ their card. Non ICICI Bank customers can use it to know the location of the Bank’s branches or ATMs in their vicinity.

ICICI Bank launched this service on WhatsApp close on the heels of rolling out ‘ICICIStack’, a set of digital banking and Application Programme Interface (APIs).