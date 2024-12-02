ICICI Bank introduces Pockets digital banking service

Anyone, including those who are not customers of ICICI Bank, can download the e-wallet from Google Playstore, fund it from any bank account in the country and start transacting.

This wallet uses a virtual VISA card which enables the users to transact on any website or mobile application in India. Customers can also request for a physical card to use it at any retail outlet.

Users can choose to add a zero-balance savings account to the wallet, which will allow them to earn interest on their idle money. The universal wallet and the savings account are the first two products to be launched as part of the Pockets digital bank.