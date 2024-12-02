ICICI Bank enables opening of current accounts digitally in a few hours

Equipped with this digital account-opening-application, bank officials can now capture information about the customer and the business digitally and verify KYC documents in real-time. With this, customers can enjoy account opening experience with the bank without the hassle of arranging lengthy paper-work like physical photographs and photocopies of KYC documents of themselves and their company.

Once all the relevant details are captured in the digital form, a summary of the account opening form and most important terms & conditions is required to be signed physically by the customer as a one-time authentication.

This facility can be used to open current accounts of various kinds of businesses including proprietorship, partnership, private & public limited companies as well as limited liability partnership firms, among others in a few hours, the bank said.