Icelands digital document delivery service reaches new peak

Accessible through all of the country’s online banking networks, the platform delivers hundreds of millions of financial, government, utility and other digital documents, to a population of 340.000.

The Greiðsluveitan service which was first launched in the early 2000s (at that time the service was owned jointly by the Icelandic banks) has grown to become a secure and trusted hub for document delivery.

Key to the platform’s development has been a strong working partnership between Greiðsluveitan, the ebpSource team and ebpSource’s local IT partner Origo. More than two million new e-documents a month are delivered into the service, with a historical archive of many years’ worth of digital documents accessible online. All manner of utility bills, bank and credit card statements, telecoms bills, salary slips, business invoices, passwords, local council notices, service charges and most other financially-related documents are routinely delivered through the service, with the advantages of immediate, single point access - anywhere, anytime.

The platform provides a mass of content to the nation’s online banking applications, a service differentiator for the banks themselves and a secure and efficient location for consumers and businesses to access a broad range of document content, according to the press release. In a geographically extensive and sparsely populated country, organisations can disseminate time-critical documents with speed and accuracy.