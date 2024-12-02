ICC launches its 10th global survey on trade finance

The upcoming report, to be released in April 2018, will be the 10th edition of ICC’s global survey, which informs trade finance practitioners of industry trends and developments, supports their strategic and operational business decisions and allows the wider economic community to gauge global trade expectations.

Previously known as “Rethinking Trade & Finance”, the 2018 report takes a more dynamic, forward-looking and solution-oriented approach under the new title: “Global trade—securing future growth”.

The study covers banks’ traditional trade finance and supply chain finance activity and comprises 38 questions in two separate sections, on strategy and operational aspects. Register here to view the questions, respond on behalf of your bank or invite other colleagues to participate.

To participate in the ICC Banking Commission’s Global Survey on Trade Finance, answer the strategic questions by 21 December 2017 and the operational ones by 30 January 2018.