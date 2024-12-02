ICC launches ICC Trade Now to connect SMEs to trade finance solutions





Through partnerships with solution providers, ICC Trade Now plans to improve trade finance solutions, help small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and provide financiers with new investment opportunities. ICC Trade Now will connect SMEs to service providers who can help finance their trade operations and seize new business opportunities globally.

According to the official press release, ICC Trade Now will bring together and offer a portfolio of solutions that can address the facets of the trade finance gap. SMEs will be able to select the solution provider that is most aligned with their needs while different financiers will be able to leverage ICC Trade Now solution providers to service SMEs. Three digital solutions – ICC TRADECOMM, TradeFlow Capital, and FQX – have already been announced under the ICC Trade Now campaign with more solutions expected to be added in 2021.