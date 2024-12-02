ICC, Africa investor to digitise 5 mln SMEs in Africa

The campaign wants to accelerate the digitisation and intra African and global market access for millions of African SMEs, in support of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

ICC and Ai will mobilise a worldwide network of multinational companies, African Corporates, chambers of commerce, media organisations and academic institutions, to provide market access, tools, and training programs to digitise SMEs in Africa.

ICC and Ai will work with their global network of businesses and local chambers of commerce to roll out the initiative through AfricaPLC, to connect African SMEs with business opportunities in Africa. In its initial phase, the platform will function as a directory for SMEs to use the potential of ecommerce under the African Continental Free Trade Area, which is set to begin in January 2021.

The AfricaPLC platform will also establish the Digital Sustainable Procurement Champions Community (DSPCC) – a collection of leading multinational and African companies working on the African continent – to support and ensure the digitisation of SMEs within their supply chains.

Working with African business and chambers leaders, the campaign will develop policy recommendations to assist governments, partners, and policymakers, make informed policy decisions to expand sustainable development, digital inclusion, and e-trade opportunities in support of the AfCFTA. The campaign will facilitate access to trade and supply chain finance, digital logistics, trade data, as well as capacity building and training tools for SMEs across Africa.