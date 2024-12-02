ICBC joins service providers in China to livestream on Alipay Lifestyle Platform

Due to the digital transformation driven by Covid-19, in May 2020, Alipay, in collaboration with Taobao, opened a livestreaming feature to all service providers on its platform, covering sectors including education, training, transportation, dining, retail, accommodation, and financial services.

On June 22, 2020, ICBC, a large bank by assets, became one of the first banks in China to leverage Alipay’s livestreaming feature to engage with mobile-savvy users, according to the official press release. ICBC’s first livestream show on Alipay, which focused on ways to identify and report financial fraud and wealth management education, attracted over 620,000 viewers in less than one hour.

Livestreaming is just one of a full suite of digital technology capabilities that service providers on Alipay can use to better engage and serve their customers.