ICBA Bancard, Finzly to offer instant payments

Finzly is a fintech provider of modern banking applications for payments, foreign exchange, trade finance, and digital account opening, while ICBA Bancard is the payments services subsidiary of The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA).

Payment Galaxy is a payment hub for improved convenience, cash flow, and efficiency for community banks and their customers. Payment Galaxy enables the provision of existing payment services like ACH and wires, alongside the new instant payment rails, including The Clearinghouse’s RTP and when available, FedNow, using a single, core-agnostic, interface.

Finzly's instant payment solution makes instant payments less complex and can be up and running in as little as three months. The payments hub features: