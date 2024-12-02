ICBA adds support for several Jack Henry solutions

Specifically, Jack Henry announced the inclusion of Banno Business, JHA SmartPay Remote Deposit Now (RDN), Synergy Document Management, and Centurion Data Backup and Recovery into the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) Preferred Service Provider (PSP) programme. These newly added solutions were designed to provide benefits to community banks, including:

Modern digital banking experiences designed for small-to-medium-sized businesses (Banno Business).

Streamlined remote deposit capture processes (JHA SmartPay Remote Deposit Now).

Centralised data management through a secure enterprise-wide knowledge management solution (Synergy).

Enhanced disaster recovery capabilities (Centurion Data Backup and Recovery).

In the official press release, representatives from ICBA Innovation expressed satisfaction with the continued partnership with Jack Henry, emphasising the support provided to community banks. They also highlighted the benefits of the new tools in improving banking experiences for retail and small-to-medium-sized businesses, enhancing operational efficiencies, and improving security measures.

MVB Bank, which is an ICBA member, shared its positive experience with Jack Henry's Synergy solution. Representatives from MVB Bank cited the benefits of centralised data access, which led to improved operational efficiencies, cost savings, reduced security risks, and simplified audit processes. They also brought up the confidence instilled by Jack Henry's solutions in navigating future acquisitions efficiently.

Jack Henry's relationship with the ICBA

Jack Henry has been a longstanding ICBA Preferred Service Provider (PSP) for over 15 years, with various digital banking, payments, lending, commercial banking, information security and technology, and operations solutions included in the PSP program.

Officials from Jack Henry talked about the company's commitment to equipping community banks with resources to thrive in a competitive landscape and meet evolving customer needs. They reiterated Jack Henry's value in strengthening connections between community banks and their customers, underscoring the significance of the partnership with ICBA.

The newly added solutions to the ICBA Preferred Service programme are accessible to all ICBA members at the time of writing.





Other developments from Jack Henry

In February 2024, MX Technologies collaborated with Jack Henry to deliver a more secure data-sharing experience for consumers across more than 800 financial institutions.

This partnership leveraged MX’s secure interoperable API platform to directly connect through Jack Henry’s secure API connections, expanding Jack Henry’s efforts to replace inbound screen scraping on its Banno Digital Banking Platform. Through this partnership,MX aimed to help financial institutions, fintechs, and their consumers understand and do more with financial data.