



As per the information detailed in the press release, iCapital entered a collaboration with Bain Capital Credit in a bid to deliver financial advisors and high-net-worth investors access to a suite of the latter’s private credit strategies through its technology platform. By joining forces, iCapital and Bain Capital Credit intend to allow advisors to receive increased operational efficiency by leveraging the latter’s products via the tailored platform enabled by iCapital and the company’s marketplace.











iCapital – Bain Capital Credit collaboration objectives

As part of their alliance, iCapital is set to deliver a full suite of research, due diligence, and educational materials to advisors and investors to assist the expanding interest in alternative investing. According to iCapital’s officials, considering that advisors and their clients showcase an interest in integrating private credit strategies into their portfolio allocations, the collaboration intends to allow the two companies to ensure proper education, as well as access to additional products and technologies that support increased exposure to private credit and alternatives.



Furthermore, as it offers exposure to alternative investments and can present decreased market volatility in comparison to the public markets, advisors and high-net-worth clients are becoming more interested in private credit opportunities. Representatives from Bain Capital Credit underline that by collaborating with iCapital and utilising its technology platform, the company is set to deliver more efficient access to its alternative investment strategies to a larger set of investors beyond its core institutional footprint. In addition, Bain Capital Credit’s initial product on the iCapital platform is set to provide wealth managers and individual investors access to the company’s middle-market private credit strategies.