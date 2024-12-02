iCapital Network to acquire Axio





The acquisition will expand iCapital’s menu of alternative investment strategies, technology stack, educational offerings, and support services for financial advisors. It will also improve iCapital’s distribution capabilities to support fund managers.

Axio provides financial advisors with support in the evaluation, selection, and purchase of structured notes to complement the investment portfolios of their clients. Axio’s full-service solution is integrated with the industry’s domestic and international bank issuers of structured notes and various ecosystem providers.

iCapital’s purchase of Axio is a step in the firm’s commitment to expand the scope of strategies and product types available on its alternative investment platform and improve platform technology to serve wealth advisors and their clients.