IBM signs payment platform gig with Department of Human Services in Australia

The three-year contract signed with the agency, formerly known as the Department of Human Services, includes hardware, software, and services to design, build, install and support the solution. The platform designed and built by IBM aims to streamline sending and receiving payments.

The appointment comes as part of the federal government’s transition to its New Payment Platform, which first went live in November 2017 and formally launched publicly in early 2018, according to ARN Net. Centrelink was one of the services moved onto the platform, with the department claiming it now allowed recipients to claim welfare payments instantly.

Once deployed, the platform will be used to process payments between government and third parties, including customers, across services such as Centrelink, child support and Medicare.