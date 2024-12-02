IBM onboards CaixaBank on its Cloud Multizone Region

IBM has been a technology partner of CaixaBank for more than 50 years. Under this agreement, CaixaBank will launch its CloudNow project which aims to evolve business core applications, improve efficiencies, and reinforce its vision of financial services with increased availability and resiliency.

To help scale hybrid cloud adoption, IBM's MZR is designed to help European clients to deploy mission-critical workloads with and address their data sovereignty and regulatory compliance requirements.

The IBM Cloud for Financial Services incorporates built-in security and compliance controls to help companies reduce regulatory barriers impeding IT landscape and application modernisation. The platform is designed to speed financial institutions' transformations while addressing potential systemic industry risks throughout the supply chain.

As part of this agreement, Kyndryl, the new, independent public company that will be created following the separation of IBM's Managed Infrastructure Services business, will help CaixaBank to integrate their new hybrid cloud model while the bank uses IBM Global Business Services' industry expertise to support their industry capabilities.