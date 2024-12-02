IBM, Monitise deliver mobile banking solutions for Société Générale

The new offering will be hosted on a cloud infrastructure and it will be available for smartphones in three languages via the App Store and Android Market. In addition to the now traditional services of account consulting, bank transfers and messaging systems that favour proximity between bank adviser and client, the application will also feature specific services, such as invoice payment and information on the location of branches and ATMs.

Present in 18 African countries, Société Générale accompanies local economies and serves more than three million clients, including 150,000 businesses.

Monitise is a global provider of banking, paying and buying with a mobile device. Banks, payments companies, retailers and mobile networks utilise Monitise’s technology platforms and services to connect people with their money.