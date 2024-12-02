IBM, Hejia launch blockchain-based SCF platform for pharmaceutical procurement

The Yijian Blockchain Technology Application System is a permissioned blockchain platform that uses Hyperledger Fabric. It is in production with Hejia and one pharmaceutical retailer, a hospital and a bank running business transactions. In July 2017, Hejia plans to expand the platform to include multiple pharmaceutical retailers, hospitals and banks. The system is designed to help eliminate some of the financing challenges in the pharmaceutical industry.

Small and medium-sized pharmaceutical retailers in China often find it difficult to raise funds as a result of an underdeveloped credit system and a lack of established credit evaluation and risk control. For example, it could take pharmaceutical retailers 60~90 days to recover payment after delivering medicine to hospitals. Without sound credit records and collateral to meet financing standards, these retailers often find it difficult to get loans from traditional financial institutions.

Working with IBM, Hejia has established a blockchain-based business network among these supply chain participants. By tracking drugs through the supply chain and encrypting trading records, the transparency of the blockchain can help establish the authenticity of the transaction. In turn, this may help lower the credit risk profiled by financing institutions, which should allow the payment period to be shortened, possibly to the first or next trading day. Overall, the platform is designed to help to reduce the turnover time of funds on both sides of the supply chain and allow banks to be more informed and grant access to funding for small and medium pharmaceutical retailers.