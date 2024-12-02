IBM Canada, credit unions team up for payments modernisation on IBM Public Cloud

This marks the largest agreement of its kind in Canada for the credit union system, according to the official press release. The new joint venture between the Credit Union Centrals of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba collectively represent more than 75 credit unions across the three prairie provinces.

Increasingly, people are choosing digital payments over cash and governing bodies are continually updating regulations to keep pace with those demands. According to Payments Canada's annual Canadian Payments Methods and Trends Report released in December 2019, electronic payments account for 73% of all transaction volume versus cash at 21%.

This new Payments-as-a-Service platform will be developed and managed by IBM Services and hosted in a dedicated, private cloud environment on IBM public cloud.

The IBM Payments-as-a-Service platform for the prairie credit unions is expected to begin onboarding participating credit unions by fall 2020. It will start with a Single-Zone Region (SZR) deployment model and will be expanded to support Multi-Zone Region (MZR) in the future.