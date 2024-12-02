IBERIABANK selects AOCs EnCompass for its corporate banking customers

Under the agreement, IBERIABANK will offer its business customers AOC Solutions’ fully hosted, PCI-compliant commercial payments solution, EnCompass, providing a single login portal for convenient, comprehensive management of commercial card programs.

IBERIABANK will brand the EnCompass solution as EPiC (Electronic Payment Integration Center) when offering it to their corporate clients. The platform streamlines payment processing operations by automating accounts payable and expense management functions.

This platform include a single platform for program management, allocation and accounts payable automation — consolidates functionality under a single login and supports client needs and growth without adding on additional tool sets. Furthermore, itoffers multiple standard payment file options and supports manual payment upload capabilities for clients with limited IT resources.

Moreover, the platform supports both push and pull payment options, and vendor enrollment is managed on the client’s behalf as an integral component of accounts payable setup.