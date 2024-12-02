IberCaja, Meniga team up to personalise digital banking experience

Meniga is the first personal finance software provider that IberCaja has partnered with as part of its digital transformation process. The bank has implemented solutions into its core systems, enabling real-time customer data processing and enrichment, providing customers with a clear view of their financial spending history.

The functionality offered by Meniga is being rolled out to the bank’s customers gradually across their digital channels, starting with the renewed mobile banking. Begining with the delivery of customer finances accessible via a RESTful API’s, the bank will offer personal finance features, including savings goals, financial insights and “challenges” – recommended short-term, actionable targets for users that they can take part in individually or within a community.