IBB partners with Investify Tech for roboadvisor launch

Investify Tech is already providing its technology platform for IBB asset management in private banking. According to an IBB representative, IBB Jiminy allows the bank to tap into new customer segments without increasing personnel or material costs and aims to appeal to less financially strong end customers and facilitate entry into diversified wealth accumulation.

IBB and Investify Tech are additionally planning further projects, for example in reporting, which should be improved for all end customers. Investify Tech recently developed a variety of digital applications for clients in the financial sector. The fintech already supports the asset manager Maiestas with onboarding and billing, built a foundation portal and digital asset management for the Bank für Sozialwirtschaft and provides the technology for a sustainable robo advisor at Triodos Bank.