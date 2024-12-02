ibanXS to help SnelStart with PSD2 Open Banking platform

Using the services of ibanXS, 95,000 SnelStart customers will be able to have their bank statements automatically read several times a day. The administration of their account is thus more up-to-date. ibanXS has a license from the Dutch Central Bank to offer access to account / PSD2 services.

SnelStart is in preparation to apply for their own PSD2 license. Until then, they make use of the license of ibanXS. For almost 40 years, SnelStart has been developing solutions that can make complex administrative issues easy, as the press release says. Together with its partners SnelStart is working on solutions that fit the administrative needs and processes of the user.

ibanXS was founded in 2019 in the region of The Hague, Netherlands. The company aims to enable partners to access European banks and Identity providers. By combining all open market services in the platform, they want to achieve simplicity, security and uniform access.