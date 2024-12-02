This collaboration aims to improve fundraising for startups and their investors by offering a specialised solution that ensures quicker onboarding and access to preferential foreign exchange rates. According to iBanFirst officials, this partnership marks an important development in improving financial accessibility and transaction efficiency for growing startups. They also noted that the collaboration emphasises iBanFirst’s commitment to providing unique international payment solutions.

SeedBlink reports that traditional banking services often struggle with the demands of investment platforms, leading to slower transactions, higher costs, and complex administrative procedures. The new partnership seeks to address these issues by offering dedicated collection accounts for each funding round on iBanFirst’s platform. This setup is designed to meet SeedBlink’s needs, which involve handling multi-currency investments from numerous European investors. The process of setting up each account has been reduced to a few hours, compared to the 10 days required by conventional methods.

Representatives from SeedBlink stated that the alliance with iBanFirst highlights their goal of offering high-quality financial solutions and expanding opportunities for startups and investors. They added that using iBanFirst’s expertise in international payments and currency exchange sets a new benchmark in the equity and investment sector.

For investors, the partnership offers better financial terms for currency exchanges and international payments. Investments can primarily be made in euros, but if a startup is based in Switzerland, the funds will be converted to the relevant currency before being sent. Investors also have the option to transfer their investments in various currencies.

More information about the two companies

SeedBlink is an equity and investment platform providing infrastructure, financial services, and network coverage for European tech companies and their stakeholders. It supports the equity lifecycle from initial funding rounds to mature investment opportunities and secondary markets.

As for iBanFirst, it offers a cross-border payment solution with a focus on foreign exchange. It provides businesses with direct access to currency markets, payment tracking, and customised hedging strategies.