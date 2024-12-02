IbanFirst gets funded EUR 10 mln to introduce financial services for SMEs

With BaaS, IbanFirst can bring together all fintech companies under one single web platform to provide financial services to SMEs, without having to go to a bank or being charged extensive costs for it.

IbanFirst intends to bring two new features for entrepreneurs: a solution to open a corporate online account in minutes, and a plugin for the best fintech services in the world to connect to a single platform and be part of a wide range of services offered to SMEs.

Regulated and licensed by the Belgium National Bank, with licenses passported across Europe, IbanFirst enables SMEs to access, once they sign up for the Iban account, a complete set of financial services in BaaS mode including credit, international payments and investment services.