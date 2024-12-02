IATA launches e-billing solution for airport operators

Developed in-house, the electronic billing solution for data, e-invoicing and collection of tariff from the airlines is being used by the AAI for several years now.

The e-billing solution, “SKYREV360” will help airport operators and air navigation services providers worldwide to overcome the issues of revenue leakages, besides reducing redundancies.

The suite comprises data gathering, invoicing and collection. It is compatible with all radar systems in the world and can be hosted on cloud servers too.

This will also help in the reduction in disputes, easy integration with all external systems and curtailing the debt collection period to the minimum.