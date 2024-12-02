i2c's demand for its agile processing leads to expansion in MEA





The company partners with financial institutions, fintechs, and governments using its i2c agile processing tech and APIs to bring innovative credit, debit, prepaid, and multi-currency solutions to market quickly. In order to support the growth in MEA, i2c added a General Manager position to its team.

Moreover, i2c announced support of Apple Pay for Najm Prepaid cardholders. This was done in partnership with its client Majid Al Futtaim Finance (MAF)/Najm. The implementation has raised awareness for i2c services, global agile tech, and APIs, and reputation for delivering 100% availability and superior security.