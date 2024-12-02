i2c states commitment in helping FIs with credit issuing solutions

i2c is a global provider of payments processing technology and banking solutions. As representatives say, the company’s ability to lower the tech and operational barriers for financial institutions to assemble, deploy, and manage their own card programs combined with the prospect of consumers and businesses emerging from the crisis more credit-confident, puts them in a position to help FIs enter the card market or fully own their credit portfolio.

As examples of the company's support of FIs, i2c pointed to the recent case of Community Bank of the Chesapeake (CBTC), and the recently announced opening of a new, 400-person contact centre in San Antonio, Texas to support demand from issuers seeking customer support services as part of bringing their programs to market.

CBTC, a bank serving Southern Maryland and the Fredericksburg region is levelling the playing field with the help of i2c through the creation of a credit program for its business and consumer clients with features and controls often employed by large institutions.