i2c powers TAG, a Pakistan digital financial app

Fintech startup is latest to get approval from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to operate as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI). The program aims to provide instant payments and transparent pricing to the nation’s unbanked adult population of approximately 100 million.

Included will be features such as the ability to send and receive money instantly and without fees to anyone with a TAG account, ATM access, bill payment and mobile top-up as well as tools to monitor spending. The company’s plans include expansion to the Middle East and North Africa as well.

i2c is a global provider of configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c’s proprietary ‘building block’ technology, clients can create and manage a set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more.