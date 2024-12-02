i2c joins Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program

By joining Visa’s Fast Track program as an enablement partner, i2c aims to speed up the process of integrating with Visa and allowing fintechs to leverage the reach, capabilities, and security that Visa’s global payment network offers.

Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program provides startups the ability to access Visa’s growing partner network, and experts like i2c who can provide guidance in helping them get up and running in the most efficient way possible.