i2c expands Access Finance's Juzt credit programme to the US

i2c’s payments platform, the Access Finance Juzt is an international consumer credit card enabled on the Mastercard network. This product serves credit-challenged individuals by working to provide higher approval rates, all while offering modern cardholder benefits such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and an easy-to-use mobile app.











Officials from i2c said that they are happy to partner with Access Finance as they work to reimagine credit not only in Europe but in the United States and beyond. Their flexible, next-gen platform was designed to help visionaries like Access Finance create innovative payment products to those who need them.

Also commenting on this development, Access Finance’s team said they are happy to be launching their Juzt credit programme to the US, utilising i2c’s 'building block' technology, as part of their commitment to expanding financial access to all. It was important for them to find a partner with global capabilities that could scale with them—and with their unparalleled reliability, geographic reach, and flexibility, i2c was a good fit for them.

Access Finance will also utilise several of i2c’s value-added solutions, such as Communication Management and Fraud & Risk Management services.





What does Access Finance do?

Access Finance is an international consumer finance provider with operations in 4 European countries. We focus on responsible lending primarily to people with little or no credit history. Our services are simple, easy, and fast. The Company is also registered as a Personal Data Protection Officer at the Personal Data Protection Commission. Access Finance’s main activity is providing cash loans with own funds under the Credit Institutions Act.





More information about i2c

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary ‘building block’ technology, clients can create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending, and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers flexibility, agility, security, and reliability from a single global SaaS platform.