i2c enables Airwallex B2B Card to optimise cross-border payments





The multi-currency card facilitates how corporations receive payments from and make payments to clients, suppliers, partners, and subsidiaries worldwide. Australia is its first launch market with the UK and Hong Kong to follow later in 2020.

Moreover, via the Airwallex Borderless Card companies are enabled to move funds fast and convert payments into 10 currencies with real-time access to the company’s competitive exchange rates. i2c APIs, agile platform, and tools provide the flexibility for Airwallex to configure, control, and iterate the program as it ramps globally, monitor anomalies in usage patterns and behaviours, and set multiple identity verification and validation safeguards with a three-level security and detection system.