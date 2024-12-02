In essence, this collaboration aims to support iO, which is BCP's digital banking subdivision. iO, powered by i2c's unified banking and payments platform, introduces virtual and physical Visa-backed consumer credit cards without any onboarding fees. Users can benefit from cashback rewards on their purchases and have access to 24/7 customer service. The iO app is fully integrated with Apple Pay and Google Pay, and it is now available for download on various app stores.

In the company press release, officials from i2c expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasising the goal of offering iO consumers reliability, security, and speed to meet their expectations.

Representatives from iO highlighted the secure, flexible, and user-friendly nature of the iO app, highlighting its robust security measures such as biometric controls and double authentication. They also cited i2c's global track record and expertise in credit processing as key factors in choosing them as the ideal partner.

More information about Banco de Credito and i2c

i2c is a global provider of highly configurable banking and payment solutions. The company's proprietary 'building block' technology enables clients to create, launch, and manage various solutions for banking, credit, debit, and prepaid programs with flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c works with millions of users in more than 200 countries and territories, offering their services through a unified global banking and payments platform.

Banco de Credito becomes part of a growing network of Latin American innovators relying on i2c as their payment issuing processing partner in the region. Since 2021, i2c has expanded its support to more than 22 programmes across nine countries in Latin America, with a continued focus on market growth.

Banco de Credito offers a range of financial services in Peru, and it operates a large service channel network while offering services such as asset management, foreign exchange transactions, treasury operations, custody services, investment advisory, and financial research. BCP is supported by Credicorp Ltd., the primary financial holding company in Peru, with a presence in Chile, Colombia, and Bolivia, organised into four lines of business: Universal Banking, Microfinance, Insurance & Pension Funds, and Investment Banking & Wealth.