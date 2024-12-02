Hysab Kytab launches solution on Temenos Exchange

The Hysab Kytab PFM’s integration with Temenos Infinity is aimed at offering banks the ability to understand their customers financial dreams and identify non-intrusive cross-selling/up-selling opportunities for new revenue streams through hyper-personalisation.

With Hysab Kytab as a part of Temenos Infinity solution, banks’ customers will be able to gain 360-degree view of their finances putting them in the driving seats of their financial wellbeing by helping them make informed financial decisions.

Temenos Exchange acts as an accelerator for fintechs and software developers, helping them develop, validate and monetize new banking solutions. Joining Temenos Exchange means Hysab Kytab can sell its solution across a banking audience of more than 3,000 clients in 150 countries. Collectively, this community serves the banking needs of 1.2 billion people worldwide.