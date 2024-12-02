HypoVereinsbank and Mastercard partner for donation scheme

From 1 September until 30 September 2021, HVB supported a Corporate Social Responsibility campaign by Mastercard in favour of the WFP. During this period, WFP received a donation equal to one school meal for every payment made by HVB cardholders with Mastercard. The campaign secured a total of more than 1 million school meals.

The UniCredit Group, to which HVB belongs, had already successfully supported the WFP in Italy with Mastercard. According to a Mastercard Central Europe representative, the project relies on their network with partners such as HypoVereinsbank and their cardholders to support the cause.