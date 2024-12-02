The funding also aims to support the platform’s mission to help SMEs optimise their revenue management.

The round was led by Index Ventures, and rose Hyperline’s total to over USD 14 million, including a previous investment form Adelie Capital. The company is also backed by Kima Ventures and Cocoa, as well as several angel investors including the founders of Spendesk, the co-founder of Qonto, and Nico Rosberg, F1 world champion.











Improved revenue management in one single platform

Hyperline is a provider of a revenue management platform whose end-to-end technology is aimed at finance teams at software businesses of all sizes. The company was created as a response to customers lacking flexibility on pricing models, working around outdated integrations, and failing to ensure data consistency across teams.

It aims to improve and automate its client’s revenue management processes in one single platform, and create diverse, iterative pricing and billing plans to satisfy customer demands. ‍Hyperline delivers an end-to-end monetisation solution that covers everything from contracts and quotes to invoicing, subscriptions, payments reconciliation, and analytics. This enables businesses to manage established models while adopting major trends such as AI features, usage-based models, and outcome-based pricing.

The company was created as a response to customers lacking flexibility on pricing models, working around outdated integrations, and failing to ensure data consistency across teams.

With features including automated pricing, simple workflows, and compatibility with various currencies, the platform caters to businesses generating up to USD 100 million ARR. Since its inception, Hyperline has grown its client base by 20 times over 18 months.

The technology is already deployed in more than 150 SaaS and other technology businesses serving the AI, construction, healthcare, SaaS, hospitality, travel and fintech sectors. This includes companies like Infinit, Veesion, Gladia, Qobra, Ocus, and ScorePlay.