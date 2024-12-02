Hyperledger becomes technical partner of Global CBDC Challenge

Hyperledger is an open-source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. The company has several technologies deployed in CBDC projects that entrants can access for this challenge.

As one of the challenge's Technical Partners, Hyperledger will provide open-source code, technical information, and support through the global blockchain community. The Global CBDC Challenge seeks to catalyse ground-breaking retail CBDC solutions to promote financial inclusion and enable empowerment through technology. The competition is open to fintech companies, financial institutions, and solution providers around the world.

MAS, a Hyperledger associate member, launched the challenge in partnership with the Asia Development Bank, International Monetary Fund, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, United Nations Capital Development Fund, United Nations High Commission for Refugees, United Nations Development Programme, and World Bank.