Hydr introduces its proprietary invoice finance platform





Hydr helps small businesses manage their cash flow with digital onboarding, funding decisions, transparent terms, and fixed fees. It pays 100% of the value of an invoice within 24 hours, minus a priced fixed fee.

Hydr stated that its digital onboarding process takes minutes. Once connected to Xero, funding decisions are provided in real-time; businesses create their invoice in one step, a fixed fee is calculated for the invoice and Hydr takes care of the rest. There are no hidden extras or additional charges to the fixed fee.