Hydr develops proprietary invoice finance platform





After launching exclusively with Xero in 2021, the Hydr platform can now be accessed by more SMEs in the UK who want to leverage their unpaid invoices to optimise cash flow and help fuel their growth.

Users of Sage, FreeAgent, KashFlow, QuickBooks, and Xero who sign up with Hydr can get paid almost immediately for the work they have completed and invoiced, rather than having to wait out long payment terms and even having to consider extending their borrowings to maintain working capital.

Customers who link their account to the Hydr platform need no duplication of data, they simply continue to raise their invoices with their cloud accounting provider as normal and Hydr will do the rest, funding approved invoices within 24 hours.

Hydr helps small businesses optimise their cash flow with digital onboarding that takes just 15 minutes. Hydr’s platform connects with a company’s data and financial information creating a digital experience without the need for the company to submit any additional paperwork. Funding decisions are given in real time and Hydr pays 100% of the value of an invoice within 24 hours.