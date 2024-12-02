Huntington Bancshares taps BillGO for bill payment solution

The partnership is aimed at bolstering customers’ bill-payment experiences by improving the way consumers and business customers make and receive electronic bill payments.

BillGO will provide the bank’s customers a guaranteed payment process. BillGO claims that its solutions will reduce the payment processing time and enable real-time payments.

By partnering with BillGO, Huntington will equip customers with features like an at-a-glance view to organise their payments. It will enable them to get instant confirmation when making or receiving a payment.