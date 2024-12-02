Huddlestock Fintech partners with Solarisbank

Solarisbank will offer its client’s investment and brokerage services by embedding Huddlestock’s proprietary Bedrock WealthTech SaaS trading solution. The new investment solution will offer Solarisbank’s more than 60 partners and their more than 5 million unique end clients, the opportunity to participate in the retail brokerage market by offering trading in equities, ETFs, CFDs, and mutual funds via one-time order or savings plan.

The infrastructure behind Solarisbank’s innovative investment solution will be powered by Huddlestock and offered through its core API.

The first publicly announced client to embrace Solarisbank’s investment services is the next-generation neobroker, Fina. Founded in 2020 with the aim to provide financial education for Millennials and the Gen Z, Fina will, through Solarisbank’s BaaS add the new investment solution powered by Huddlestock’s Bedrock WealthTech Saas, offering its customers the opportunity to invest in diversified asset classes and deliver on its vision of financial inclusivity.