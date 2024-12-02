Huawei to launch Huawei Card





It was announced by company CEO Richard Yu, alongside the P40 smartphones family, at a local Chinese event, according to GSM Arena. Huawei card is digitally backed and tied to Huawei Pay which means that users will likely be afforded similar levels of flexibility, when it comes to operating the virtual aspects of the card, the online publication added.

Moreover, Huawei card has annual fees, like a normal credit card. As an early-adopter bonus, Huawei will be waiving said fees for the first year for all users. For those that meet a certain amount of transactions, the second year will be free of fees as well. The Huawei card also promises certain bonuses, like cashback programs, as well as things like VIP lounge access and other travel bonuses.