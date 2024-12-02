Huawei, Snoop to provide money management tools in AppGallery

The partnership uses the power of Open Banking and Huawei’s HMS Core technology. AppGallery has announced the launch of Snoop in the UK, providing users with access to money management tools across different banks. Using Open Banking technology, Snoop offers its users increased visibility over their personal finances through a one-stop platform that collates bank accounts, credit cards, and transaction data in one place.

With over 50 UK financial companies working in collaboration with Snoop − including banks and credit card providers such as Lloyds, Halifax, Barclays, HSBC, NatWest, and Santander − AppGallery users in the UK can reportedly access their favourite financial services in an organised manner.