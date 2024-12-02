Huawei partners with Temenos

Temenos is the first core banking software certified with Huawei infrastructure and Huawei Public Cloud. Geographically, the partnership covers Asia-Pacific (APAC) with a specific focus on China, and it also includes Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The partnership brings together the extensive cloud hosting, implementation, and integration strengths of Huawei and Temenos’ banking software. The scope of the partnership covers sales and marketing, implementation, and training. Financial institutions will be able to modernise their core banking systems on Huawei Cloud and benefit from elastic scalability, cost, and operational efficiencies. Together, Temenos and Huawei will help banks of all sizes to go to market faster, open up new business models, and achieve better cost/income ratios.

Temenos and Huawei have extensive reach into the global financial services market. More than 3,000 banking and financial institutions worldwide, serving the banking needs of 1.2 billion people, rely on Temenos cloud-native, API-first technology. Huawei also works with more than 2,000 financial institutions worldwide, including 47 of the world’s top 100 banks.

The growing demand for cloud-based models has accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic, as banks require more resilient and agile technology propositions. Cloud has become the established software deployment method for digital-first banks that need to launch fast with minimum IT infrastructure cost. Larger banks increasingly shift to the cloud to incrementally modernise their systems, reduce IT complexity and cost, and gain greater speed to market.