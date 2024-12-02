Huawei partners with Open Banking fintech Neonomics

The collaboration means AppGallery partners can use Open Banking services to provide a global userbase with competitive payment solutions. Huawei, alongside Neonomics, has begun testing several Open Banking features across payments and data services with selected partners in the Nordics, preparing to extend this opportunity to partners across Europe.

For AppGallery users in Europe, the partnership wants to provide better financial services across different apps. Developers will have access to the tools they need to connect customers to their bank accounts within each app. AppGallery partners can use data aggregation services through Neonomics directly, avoiding technical interfaces with third parties, including Huawei. Applying Open Banking technology to an app is also expected to reduce costs, benefitting developers as well as their customers.

Those integrating with Neonomics for Open Banking services will also receive a range of security features to use within their apps. Features include authentication and system integrity checks, as well as fake user detection and Huawei’s own localised service distribution and deployment policies. Users can be further reassured by the fact that they have total control of their personal data as it’s never processed outside of each device.