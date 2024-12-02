Huawei AppGallery partners with UAE banking apps





The company established strategic partnerships with ADCB, ENBD, FAB, Mashreq, ADIB, and Standard Chartered Bank UAE, aiming to result in notable development in the UAE digital banking scene. Moreover, the collaborations offer several benefits to both Huawei users and the banking apps themselves.











For Huawei users, the partnerships offer a wider range of financial services, as they can access their accounts and make payments on the banking apps available on Huawei AppGallery. Also, customers can use the apps to complete secure payments via facial recognition or fingerprint authentication.





The banking apps benefit from this collaboration by having access to a wider audience of Huawei users, as well as extending their services to HMS’ customers in a more convenient way.





Usage of banking apps in the UAE





According to Springer Link , electronic financial transactions are increasingly substituting traditional banking services when it comes to transferring funds, utility payments, insurance premiums, mortgages, and stock trading. Recent data shows that mobile apps are UAE’s citizens' first choice when it comes to banking. Expatica ’s survey shows that 83% of respondents choose online banking platforms and smartphone applications for convenience, availability, and security.Considering the high penetration of devices and the digital infrastructure, mobile banking in the UAE is at a higher stage compared to other regions. Therefore, banks can develop this ecosystem to attend to the high number of emigrants making overseas transfers for personal or business reasons.Moreover, mobile banking apps in the UAE offer a variety of features for their customers in addition to traditional financial services, including utility bill and credit card payments, loan and mortgage applications, new account openings, exchange rate comparisons, security and fraud alerts, travel services, and loyalty rewards access. Some banks also provide enhanced security services, such as fingerprint login and smart security features.The UAE was one of the first regions to introduce mobile wallets, including Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, and, in 2017, 16 banks partnered to launch the Emirates Digital Wallet with the support of the UAE Central Bank.

