Huawei AppGallery partners with UAE banking apps

The company established strategic partnerships with ADCB, ENBD, FAB, Mashreq, ADIB, and Standard Chartered Bank UAE, aiming to result in notable development in the UAE digital banking scene. Moreover, the collaborations offer several benefits to both Huawei users and the banking apps themselves.
For Huawei users, the partnerships offer a wider range of financial services, as they can access their accounts and make payments on the banking apps available on Huawei AppGallery. Also, customers can use the apps to complete secure payments via facial recognition or fingerprint authentication.
The banking apps benefit from this collaboration by having access to a wider audience of Huawei users, as well as extending their services to HMS’ customers in a more convenient way.
Usage of banking apps in the UAE
According to Springer Link
, electronic financial transactions are increasingly substituting traditional banking services when it comes to transferring funds, utility payments, insurance premiums, mortgages, and stock trading. Recent data shows that mobile apps are UAE’s citizens' first choice when it comes to banking. Expatica
’s survey shows that 83% of respondents choose online banking platforms and smartphone applications for convenience, availability, and security.
Considering the high penetration of devices and the digital infrastructure, mobile banking in the UAE is at a higher stage compared to other regions. Therefore, banks can develop this ecosystem to attend to the high number of emigrants making overseas transfers for personal or business reasons.
Moreover, mobile banking apps in the UAE offer a variety of features for their customers in addition to traditional financial services, including utility bill and credit card payments, loan and mortgage applications, new account openings, exchange rate comparisons, security and fraud alerts, travel services, and loyalty rewards access. Some banks also provide enhanced security services, such as fingerprint login and smart security features.
The UAE was one of the first regions to introduce mobile wallets, including Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, and, in 2017, 16 banks partnered to launch the Emirates Digital Wallet
with the support of the UAE Central Bank.
More information about Huawei Mobile Services
Huawei
is a global provider of information and communications technology infrastructure and smart devices. The company offers integrated solutions across four domains, including telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services, for both individuals and businesses.
Recently, Huawei partnered
with South Africa-based Standard Bank to offer digital banking solutions to the bank’s customers. More specifically, the collaboration aims to provide seamless digital banking experiences to clients who access the Standard Bank banking app through Huawei devices. Also, as an authentication method for customers using the app, Huawei’s Safety Detect system will be implemented.
UnionDigital Bank collaborated
with Huawei in May 2023 to provide improved financial tools to clients in the Philippines, the former aiming to leverage Huawei’s ecosystem of services and customer base to enhance financial inclusion and offer banking products to all clients in the area.