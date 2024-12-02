HSBCs mobile corporate banking platform hits USD 100 bln

In 2016, more than 564,000 mobile payments were made by HSBC’s corporate customers, compared with 371,000 in 2015, according to the bank’s figures.

The HSBCnet mobile corporate banking platform was launched in 2011 and confirmed that the total transaction value of mobile payments has more than doubled in the last 18 months. A total of 1.2 million payments have now been made since the platform’s launch, according to bank’s representatives. HSBCnet Mobile notifies chief financial officers and treasurers of payments ready for authorisation and also enables them to authorise cross-border payments and book foreign exchange rates.

HSBC’s corporate mobile platform is used by approximately 42,500 corporate customers, who access the service from 57 countries. Currently, the UK has the highest number of registered corporate customers, followed by Mexico and then the US.