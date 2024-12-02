HSBC UK rolls out mobile first banking service for SMEs





Available for download on both iOS and Android via the Apple App Store and in Google Play, HSBC Kinetic enables business owners to apply for an account within the app. Once approved, customers can order a debit card and use the app to manage their business payments such as Direct Debits, standing orders and future payments with ease. They can also see where their money is going with spend categorisation and cash flow insights.

HSBC Kinetic also includes a suite of products such as credit card, same day overdrafts and a savings account that can all be applied for in-app.

The app integrates with other small business finance solutions including accounting software from providers such as Xero, QuickBooks, and Sage, to help small businesses to run their finances from their phone. An HSBC Kinetic account also comes with HSBC UK’s vertical debit card.