HSBC UK launches new savings product





Following this announcement, the new savings features were incorporated into the financial institution’s mobile banking application, aiming to optimise the manner in which customers identify, plan, and manage their savings goals.

In addition, HSBC UK will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

HSBC UK represents a financial institution that focuses on providing its personal and business customers in the region of the UK with secure and optimised solutions and tools, while also having an extensive branch network across the country in order to meet the demands of its clients. Included in its product portfolio are current accounts, loans, international services, credit cards, investing capabilities, mortgages, as well as insurance, savings, and more.

Throughout this launch, customers and clients who leverage the financial institution’s mobile application will be given the possibility to choose from a list of short to medium-term goals. This includes travel, a new car, or business venture plans. At the same time, users will also have the capability to set the due date and amount targeted, as well as set up a regular transfer of funds into their savings accounts and track the progress. For individuals who are investing for longer-term goals, HSBC UK also provides an Investment Goals feature on its application.

At the same time, the launch represents an important step into the HSBC UK’s strategy of optimising the way customers build great savings habits, as well as achieving financial resilience and accelerating the development process of the overall financial landscape.